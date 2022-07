Adrian Meronk has claimed a three-shot victory at the Irish Open.

The Pole finished on 20 under-par - ahead of New Zealand's Ryan Fox.

Shane Lowry is best of the Irish and into the top 10 after his final round.

He carded am impressive 5-under round of 67 today to leave him 12-under all round and in a tie for 9th.

Seamus Power and Padraig Harrington both finished up on 7-under-par with Niall Kearney 2-under.