Adrian Meronk of Poland will take the lead into the final round of the Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

He's one shot clear of the field on 14-under-par after a four-under 68 today.

Seamus Power fell down the field after a five-over 77 left him on three-under par overall.

Advertisement

Shane Lowry goes into tomorrow's final round on as the leading Irish player on seven-under.

Padraig Harrington is four-under with Niall Kearney two shots further back.