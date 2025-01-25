Advertisement
Sport

Mercy Mounthawk first into Corn Ui Mhuiri final

Jan 25, 2025 13:38 By radiokerrysport
Mercy Mounthawk have eased into the final of the Corn Ui Mhuiri.

In Mallow they overcame Bandon 2-19 to 0-4.

There’s a 2.30 start at the same venue to the Iver Sceine Kenmare versus St Brendans Killarney semi-final.

