Mercy Mounthawk first into Corn Ui Mhuiri final

Mercy Mounthawk have eased into the final of the Corn Ui Mhuiri.
In Mallow they overcame Bandon 2-19 to 0-4.
There’s a 2.30 start at the same venue to the Iver Sceine Kenmare versus St Brendans Killarney semi-final.
