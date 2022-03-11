Merchant bank tasked with finding Chelsea buyer pauses process

The merchant bank tasked with finding a buyer for Chelsea have paused the process for up to 48 hours.

Raine Group wants clarity from the UK government before they can proceed.

Chelsea were effectively seized by the British government yesterday, as part of the sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich.

Despite all of that, Chelsea ran out 3-1 winners away to Norwich in the Premier League last night.

But Leeds are sinking like a stone - their 3-nil loss at home to Aston Villa leaves them two points above the relegation zone with more games played than those around them.

Watford remain three points from safety following a 4-nil pasting at Wolves.

And Newcastle United are starting to look safe following a 2-1 win at Southampton.