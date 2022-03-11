Advertisement
Sport

Merchant bank tasked with finding Chelsea buyer pauses process

Mar 11, 2022 07:03 By radiokerrysport
Merchant bank tasked with finding Chelsea buyer pauses process Merchant bank tasked with finding Chelsea buyer pauses process
Share this article

The merchant bank tasked with finding a buyer for Chelsea have paused the process for up to 48 hours.

Raine Group wants clarity from the UK government before they can proceed.

Chelsea were effectively seized by the British government yesterday, as part of the sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich.

Advertisement

Despite all of that, Chelsea ran out 3-1 winners away to Norwich in the Premier League last night.

But Leeds are sinking like a stone - their 3-nil loss at home to Aston Villa leaves them two points above the relegation zone with more games played than those around them.

Watford remain three points from safety following a 4-nil pasting at Wolves.

Advertisement

And Newcastle United are starting to look safe following a 2-1 win at Southampton.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus