Memorial blitz honours the late Pádraig Harnett

A man who dedicated much of his life – both professional and personal – to promoting the game of soccer in Kerry has been remembered in an appropriate way by the club he loved.

Pádraig Harnett, who passed away in October 2022, after a short illness, was a major driving force behind the promotion of the game at an underage level and, with that in mind, his friends and former colleagues in Killarney Celtic FC organised a memorial blitz in his honour.

Teams made up of under 11, under 12 and under 13 players competed for the Pádraig Harnett Cup and all proceeds raised on the day went to the Ballydribbeen Community Playground fund.

There was a fantastic turnout for the blitz and the atmosphere on the day was wonderful as the young players showcased their skills and enthusiasm in a manner that would have greatly impressed the late Pádraig.

The silverware, sponsored by Tom Tobin of Killarney Medals and Trophies, was presented to the winning team by Pádraig’s wife, Maura Harnett, and his brother Brendan.

Killarney Celtic Chairman, Tim Jones, remarked: “We were delighted to host a competition to commemorate the memory of an outstanding clubman who gave so much to the club and Kerry soccer”.

He said Celtic members were also thrilled to be in a position to support the fundraising efforts of the Ballydribeen Community Playground fundraising initiative.

“The new playground, which will form part of the new Derreen Sports Complex development, is of pivotal importance to the local community,” Tim added.

The late Pádraig Harnett, who was from Killarney but lived in recent years in Currans, was involved in soccer at all levels in Kerry, from running the schoolboy and girls’ leagues to representing the county on the FAI General Assembly.

He was also very involved in local basketball, motorsport and cycling, reporting on those sports for the print and broadcast media.