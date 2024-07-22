Melia hits 25 as Ireland’s women team lose 82-69 to Uganda in friendly

Ireland’s women’s team were defeated 82-69 by Uganda on Sunday, in game one of their two-game series, which is taking place in Keltern Dietlingen, Germany.

Claire Melia, who recently announced her move to Spanish club Uni Ferrol, put in a commanding performance, hitting 25 points, along with 12 rebounds and eight assists. Áine O’Connor also picked up 10 points and four rebounds in the game.

James Weldon’s side, who are using these games as preparation for November’s FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers, started brightly and led by as much as 12 points at one stage and were 17-9 ahead at the end of the opening quarter.

Uganda, who reached the quarter-finals of the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket last year, came back strongly in the second quarter and were 32-29 up by half-time.

Uganda had the twin threat of Paige Robinson and Jane Asinde - Robinson scored a game-high 26, along with three rebounds and three assists, while Asinde racked up 20 points, seven rebounds and two assists. The third quarter belonged to Ireland’s opponents as they pulled clear, 57-43 ahead going into the final quarter.

Ireland kept themselves in the contest and edged the fourth quarter, 26-24, eventually losing out 82-69.

Game two of the series takes place on Monday at 4pm Irish-time. Ireland’s women also play Denmark and the Netherlands at the National Basketball Arena on the August Bank Holiday, with tickets available here.

Quarter Score: Q1: 9-17, Q2: 32-29, Q3: 57-43, Q4: 82-69

Ireland:

Enya Maguire (6), Annalise Murphy (3), Sorcha Tiernan (6), Lauryn Homan (6 Kate Hickey (SETU Waterford Wildcats), Michelle Clarke (2), Ella O’Donnell (2), Áine O’Connor (10), Claire Melia (Uni Ferrol, Spain), Abigail Rafferty (3), Amy Dooley, (0), Alex Mulligan (2).

Uganda:

Priscilla Abey (4), Lydia Babirye (5), Leslie Vorphal (10), Perus Nyamwenge (0), Shakira Nanvubya (3), Mary Mose Amanijo (0), Hope Akello (4), Jannon Otto (6), Bridget Aber, Becky Keren Longom (4), Paige Robinson (26), Jane Asinde (20).