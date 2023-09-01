Mehaffey best of Irish at Women's Open

Olivia Mehaffey remains best of the Irish following a second round 71 at the Women’s Irish Open.

The County Down golfer is 4-under par, and five-shots off the clubhouse lead of Anne van Dam.

Amateur Kate Lanigan is 3-under par following a round of 69.

Advertisement

Out on course, Leona Maguire is 1-under par with eight to play.

=====

John Murphy is 4-under par following back-to-back rounds of 68 at the European Masters.

Advertisement

Out on course, Tom McKibbin and Padraig Harrington are both 5-under.

Matt Fitzpatrick is the clubhouse leader on 12-under.