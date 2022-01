Men's second seed Daniil Medvedev is safely through to the quarter finals at the Australian Open.

The Russian beat America's Maxime Cressy in four sets this morning in Melbourne.

Medvedev will play ninth seed Felix Auger Aliassime in the last eight after his win over Marin Cilic.

In the women's singles, former world number one Simona Halep lost out to Alize Cornet of France.