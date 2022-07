Niamh O'Sullivan of An Riocht, competing in the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland, took bronze on the track today in the 5000m in the Womens Over 60 Category in a time of 20min 4sec.

It follows her gold medal on Thursday in the 8km Cross Country race. She has 1 race left, the 10k road race on Friday.

Ireland also won the Team Gold in the Cross Country Race - O'Sullivan on the team along with strong runs from her Irish colleagues Carmel Crowley and Evans Donna.