Medals for Kerry at Munsters

The Munster U14-U19 track and field championships are taking place this weekend in Templemore.

Gold:

Kevin O’Shea, Farranfore Maine Valley, gold U15 boys discus

Dylan O’Callaghan, Lios Tuathail, gold U16 boys 800m

Cian O’Brien, Killarney Valley, gold U18 boys 100m

Noelle Dillon, Lios Tuathail, gold U18 girls 3,000m

David Keane, An Riocht, gold U19 boys 800m

Nicole walker, An Riocht, gold U19 girls 100m

Silver:

*Ryan Vickers, Farranfore Maine Valley, silver U14 boys 200m and 800m

Alex Collins, Lios Tuathail, silver U14 boys long jump

Cori Boylan, St Brendan’s, silver U14 girls 2k walk

Kevin O’Shea, Farranfore Maine Valley, silver U15 boys javelin

Liam Rohan, An Riocht, silver U15 boys discus

Hannah Griffin, An Riocht, silver U16 girls high jump

Lusai deFaoite, Kenmare, silver U17 girls 2k walk

Dylan O’Brien, Killarney Valley, silver U17 boys shot

Peter O’Mahony, St Brendan’s, silver U17 boys 100m hurdles

*Aoibhinn Harte, Lios Tuathail, silver U18 girls discus and shot

Bronze:

Gideon Reed, An Riocht, bronze U14 boys discus

* Mollie O’Riordan, Lios Tuathail, bronze U17 girls 800m and 400m

Keelan Verassoo, Killarney Valley, bronze U18 boys triple jump