Medals for Kerry at Munsters

The Munster U14-U19 track and field championships are taking place this weekend in Templemore.
Gold:
Kevin O’Shea, Farranfore Maine Valley, gold U15 boys discus
Dylan O’Callaghan, Lios Tuathail, gold U16 boys 800m
Cian O’Brien, Killarney Valley, gold U18 boys 100m
Noelle Dillon, Lios Tuathail, gold U18 girls 3,000m
David Keane, An Riocht, gold U19 boys 800m
Nicole walker, An Riocht, gold U19 girls 100m
Silver:
*Ryan Vickers, Farranfore Maine Valley, silver U14 boys 200m and 800m
Alex Collins, Lios Tuathail, silver U14 boys long jump
Cori Boylan, St Brendan’s, silver U14 girls 2k walk
Kevin O’Shea, Farranfore Maine Valley, silver U15 boys javelin
Liam Rohan, An Riocht, silver U15 boys discus
Hannah Griffin, An Riocht, silver U16 girls high jump
Lusai deFaoite, Kenmare, silver U17 girls 2k walk
Dylan O’Brien, Killarney Valley, silver U17 boys shot
Peter O’Mahony, St Brendan’s, silver U17 boys 100m hurdles
*Aoibhinn Harte, Lios Tuathail, silver U18 girls discus and shot
Bronze:
Gideon Reed, An Riocht, bronze U14 boys discus
* Mollie O’Riordan, Lios Tuathail, bronze U17 girls 800m and 400m
Keelan Verassoo, Killarney Valley, bronze U18 boys triple jump