The LGFA Players’ Player of the Year will hail from Meath.

Emma Duggan, Vikki Wall and Emma Troy have all made the shortlist for the award, which will be presented on November 19th.

Westmeath pair Sarah Dillon and Lucy McCartan make the cut for the Intermediate player of the year along with Clare sharpshooter, Niamh O’Dea.

While the Junior player of the year will be decided between Wicklow’s Marie Kealy, Gráinne McLaughlin of beaten finalists Antrim and Carlow’s Clíodhna Ní Shé.