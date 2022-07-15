Advertisement
Sport

Meath manager steps down

Jul 15, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Meath manager steps down Meath manager steps down
Share this article

Meath have confirmed that senior hurling manager Nick Weir has stepped down after two years in charge.

The Royals were relegated to the Christy Ring Cup this year following defeat in all five of their Joe McDonagh outings.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus