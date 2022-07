Meath legend Colm O’Rourke is set to be named the county’s senior football manager.

The management committee have recommended the two-time All Ireland winner with the Royals as Andy McEntee’s replacement.

Fellow former players Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan will be O’Rourke’s selectors.

Just last month, O’Rourke ruled himself out of the running for the Meath job.