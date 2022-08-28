Advertisement
Sport

Meath ladies in search of a new manager

Aug 28, 2022 10:08 By radiokerrysport
Meath ladies in search of a new manager Meath ladies in search of a new manager
Share this article

Eamonn Murray stepped down as the Meath ladies senior football manager last evening.

The Cavan native departs the Royal county just weeks after securing back-to-back All-Ireland senior titles in 2021 and 2022 following their remarkable rise through the ranks.

A statement from Meath LGFA last evening said he would be 'sorely missed by all' and went on to wish him and his family well in the future.

Advertisement

***

Former Dublin defender Paddy Christie is set to be the next Longford senior football manager, he will be forward for ratification next month.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus