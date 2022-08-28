Meath ladies in search of a new manager

Eamonn Murray stepped down as the Meath ladies senior football manager last evening.

The Cavan native departs the Royal county just weeks after securing back-to-back All-Ireland senior titles in 2021 and 2022 following their remarkable rise through the ranks.

A statement from Meath LGFA last evening said he would be 'sorely missed by all' and went on to wish him and his family well in the future.

***

Former Dublin defender Paddy Christie is set to be the next Longford senior football manager, he will be forward for ratification next month.