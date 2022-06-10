Meath GAA condem social media abuse experienced by former manager

Meath GAA has condemned the social media abuse experienced by former manager Andy McEntee.

He stepped down after six years in charge following the defeat to Clare in the All Ireland senior football championship qualifiers.

McEntee's son Shane, who plays for the county - detailed online abuse and 'letters to the house'.

The county board says that "anyone that resorts to abusive behaviour is not putting the interests of Meath GAA to the forefront. Indeed, we would question their true intentions and if they are supporters at all."