Advertisement
Sport

Meath captain heading to AFLW

Feb 25, 2025 16:00 By radiokerrysport
Meath captain heading to AFLW
Share this article

Meath's ladies football captain Aoibhín Cleary is heading to the AFLW after signing a two-year contract with Richmond.

The two-time All-Ireland winner will be the first Irish player to represent the Tigers.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Shark Hanlon free to run horses this weekend
Advertisement
Kerry football legend Johnny Culloty passes away
Kerry FC manager really excited about visit of Dundalk on Friday night
Advertisement

Recommended

Shark Hanlon free to run horses this weekend
600 global delegates expected to attend international conference in Kerry this summer
Republic of Ireland midfielder to join Hibernian
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus