Meadow to play at Women's Open

Aug 20, 2024 07:58 By radiokerrysport
Meadow to play at Women's Open
Stephanie Meadow will play at this week's Women's Open Championship at St Andrews.

She made it through the qualifier at Craighead links and will join fellow Irish players Leona Maguire and Lauren Walsh in the field.

