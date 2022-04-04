Advertisement
Sport

Meadow falters on final day of Chevron Championship

Apr 4, 2022 07:04 By radiokerrysport
Five back-nine bogeys saw Stephanie Meadow slip down the leaderboard on the final day of the Chevron Championship in California.

Meadow closed with a one-over 73 to finish in a tie for 35th on three-under-par overall.

Leona Maguire was one shot further back, with Jennifer Kupcho winning the title on 14-under to collect the first Major of the year.

JJ Spaun enjoyed a two-shot victory at the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open last night.

The American shot a final round of three-under-par 69 to end on 13-under - two shots better than Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar.

Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell both missed the cut.

