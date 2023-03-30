Advertisement
McWilliams makes 5 changes

Mar 30, 2023 14:03 By radiokerrysport
McWilliams makes 5 changes
Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has made five personnel changes for Saturday's Six Nations clash with France at Musgrave Park

Dannah O’Brien is promoted off the bench to make her first Six Nations start at out-half.

Vicky Irwin also comes into the backline, in place of the injured Enya Breen.

Christy Haney's named in the front row, while Linda Djougang switches to loosehead.

Grace Moore and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird start in the back row.

Uncapped pair Clara Nielson and Kathryn Buggy and are in line to make their debuts off the bench.

