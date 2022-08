Mayo GAA chairperson Seamus Tuohy says Kevin McStay will bring a 'wealth of experience' as manager of the county's senior footballers.

The former All-Star has been appointed as James Horan's successor on a four-year term.

Liam McHale is part of the backroom team, alongside Stephen Rochford, Donie Buckley and Damien Mulligan.

McStay - who is a native of Ballina - returns to inter-county management having stepped down as Roscommon boss in 2018.