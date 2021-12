Mona McSharry has won bronze at the World Shortcourse Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The Sligo native set a new Irish record in placing third in the women’s 100-metre breaststroke final.

Earlier, Jack McMillan progressed to the final of the men’s 100-metre freestyle with a time just two-hundredths of a second off Shane Ryan’s national record.

Ellen Walsh narrowly missed out on a place in the women’s 100-metre butterfly final, but set a new Irish record in her semi-final.