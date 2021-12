There was to be no second medal for Mona McSharry at the World Shortcourse Swimming Championships.

After starting well, the Sligo swimmer had to settle for seventh in the final of the women’s 200-metre breaststroke.

Jack McMillan placed seventh in the final of the men’s 100-metre freestyle.

And in his first international final over the distance, Daniel Wiffen was eighth in the men’s 15-hundred metre freestyle.