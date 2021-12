Mona McSharry is through to another final at the World Shortcourse Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The Sligo woman qualified in seventh place to make the final of the 200 metres breaststroke, which takes place later.

Niamh Coyne finished in 14th in the same event.

Daniel Wiffen goes in the final of the men’s 15-hundred metre freestyle just after 2 o'clock this afternoon.

Jack McMillan will compete in the final of the 100-metre freestyle.