McManus To Play In 2025 But Cody Steps Down

Nov 27, 2024 10:23 By radiokerrysport
McManus To Play In 2025 But Cody Steps Down
Conor McManus says he intends to play for a 19th season with the Monaghan football team.

The All-Star forward will make a decision in the next six weeks about his fitness - but he hopes to continue playing inter-county in 2025.

McManus will turn 37 this weekend and he says his body will determine whether he can continue.

Elsewhere,
Brian Cody has stepped down as James Stephens' manager in the wake of their relegation to the intermediate ranks in Kilkenny.

The 11-time All-Ireland winning boss is set to be succeeded by former All-Star forward Eoin Larkin as the Village bid to make a swift return to senior.

Jackie Tyrrell will be part of Larkin's backroom team, as he takes on a first coaching role.

