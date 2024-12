McLaren will have to wait until the final Formula One race of the season to find out if they'll win the constructors' championship, after Lando Norris finished 10th in Qatar.

Their fight with Ferrari will go to this week's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen, who'd already beaten Norris to the drivers' title, won yesterday's race.

George Russell, who started on pole, had to settle for fourth.