McKibbin two shots off the lead at the Singapore Classic

Tom McKibbin is two shots off the lead following his third round at the Singapore Classic.
The Holywood clubman carded a one-under-par 71 and sits at 12-under overall, behind joint-leaders Jeunghun Wang and Alejandro Del Rey.
