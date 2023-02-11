Advertisement
Sport

McKibbin two shots off the lead at the Singapore Classic

Feb 11, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrypodcast
McKibbin two shots off the lead at the Singapore Classic McKibbin two shots off the lead at the Singapore Classic
Share this article

Tom McKibbin is two shots off the lead following his third round at the Singapore Classic.

The Holywood clubman carded a one-under-par 71 and sits at 12-under overall, behind joint-leaders Jeunghun Wang and Alejandro Del Rey.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus