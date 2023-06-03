Advertisement
Sport

McKibbin tied for lead in European Open

Jun 3, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrysport
McKibbin tied for lead in European Open
Tom McKibbin is in six-way tie for the lead at the European Open in Hamburg.

The Holywood clubman carded a third round 72 to sit on six-under-par heading into tomorrow's final round.

