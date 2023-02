There's plenty of Irish involvement in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the UAE.

Tom McKibbin is 2 under par after a 70, four shots off the pace.

Padraig Harrington is even par playing the third hole,

Advertisement

John Murphy is 2 over par through 15 holes,

And Gary Hurley is plus 3 after 4.

Seamus Power plays alongside Thomas Detry on the opening day of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour in California today.