A second round 69 means Tom McKibbin will go into the weekend at the Qatar Masters on 4-under par.

As things stand, the County Down golfer is six off the clubhouse lead of Thomas Aiken.

John Murphy misses the cut on 10-over par.

Jasmine Suwannapura remains the woman to catch at the midway point of the Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

The Thai golfer is a shot clear of the field on 12-under par.

Stephanie Meadow is 5-under, and Leona Maguire 4-under par.