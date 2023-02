DP World Tour rookie Tom McKibbin leads the Singapore Classic on day one.

The county Down native is 8 under par following a 64, one shot clear of the field.

Frenchman Matthieu Pavon is one of four players leading the charge on 7 under par.

McKibbin - who hails from the same club as world number one Rory McIlroy's enjoying the move up from the Challenge Tour