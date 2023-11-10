Advertisement
Sport

McKibbin eight off the pace

Nov 10, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrysport
Tom McKibbin’s eight shots off the pace at the halfway stage of the Nedbank Challenge.

His level par round of 72 left the County Down golfer on 2-under par.

Max Homa and Matthieu Pavon jointly lead in Sun City on 10-under.

