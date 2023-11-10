McKibbin eight off the pace

Tom McKibbin’s eight shots off the pace at the halfway stage of the Nedbank Challenge.
His level par round of 72 left the County Down golfer on 2-under par.
Max Homa and Matthieu Pavon jointly lead in Sun City on 10-under.
