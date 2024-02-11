McKibbin 4th at Qatar Masters

Tom McKibbin shot a 2-under-par final round of 70 at the Qatar Masters on the DP World tour today.
That left him 11-under all round, solo fourth on the leaderboard and three shots off winner Rikuya Hoshino of Japan.
