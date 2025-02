Rory McIlroy's wait for a maiden victory in golf's T-G-L continues after a triple-header of matches last night.

His Boston Common side were beaten 5-4 by The Bay who also came out on top 6-5 against Atlanta Drive.

Shane Lowry is part of The Bay team.

There was some joy for Atlanta on the night though, as they secured a 6-5 overtime win of their own against Tommy Fleetwood's L-A.