Rory McIlroy carded a second round of 68 to finish 2 shots off the lead at the Player's Championship.

McIlroy bogeyed the last to drop back to 9-under at TPC Sawgrass.

The clubhouse lead is held by Lee Min Woo of Australia on 11-under.

Advertisement

Shane Lowry has just resumed his second round from level-par.

Waterford's Seamus Power is four-over, and gets back underway in 10 minutes time.