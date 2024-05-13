Advertisement
Sport

McIlroy wins Wells Fargo Championship

May 13, 2024 07:41 By radiokerrysport
McIlroy wins Wells Fargo Championship
Share this article

Rory McIlroy has won the Wells Fargo Championship for the fourth time.

The world number two carded a final round of six-under-par 65 to finish five shots clear of the field at Quail Hollow.

It's McIlroy's second win in two weeks, having claimed the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry a fortnight ago.

Advertisement

Seamus Power ended the week on one-under, while Lowry was back on seven-over-par.

==

Leona Maguire ended in a tie for 12th at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey.

Advertisement

The Cavan woman finished the week on six-under-par.

Rose Zhang was the winner on 24-under.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

KDL fixtures revealed
Advertisement
McErlean claims sensational second in Portugal
St. Brendan's crown anniversary year with annual awards night
Advertisement

Recommended

McErlean claims sensational second in Portugal
KDL fixtures revealed
Status yellow rainfall warning in place for Kerry until 1PM
Over 90% reduction in number of gorse fires in Kerry during first quarter
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus