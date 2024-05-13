McIlroy wins Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy has won the Wells Fargo Championship for the fourth time.

The world number two carded a final round of six-under-par 65 to finish five shots clear of the field at Quail Hollow.

It's McIlroy's second win in two weeks, having claimed the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry a fortnight ago.

Advertisement

Seamus Power ended the week on one-under, while Lowry was back on seven-over-par.

==

Leona Maguire ended in a tie for 12th at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey.

Advertisement

The Cavan woman finished the week on six-under-par.

Rose Zhang was the winner on 24-under.