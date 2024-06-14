Advertisement
Sport

McIlroy Top After Round 1

Jun 14, 2024 10:10 By radiokerrysport
McIlroy Top After Round 1


Rory McIlroy is in a share of the lead after the opening round of the US Open.

The Holywood golfer, who is going in search of his fifth major, shot a 5-under-par round of 65 at Pinehurst.

The Ulsterman is joined at the top of the leaderboard by Patrick Cantlay.

McIlroy is very happy with how he played.

Seamus Power meanwhile is 1-over, while Shane Lowry and Tom McKibbin are both 4-over-par heading into day 2.

===
On the LPGA Tour Stephanie Meadow is 1-under and Leona Maguire is level par after the opening round of the Meijer Classic.
Alison Lee of the USA leads on 7-under.




Kerry centre for adults with disabilities receives positive report from health watchdog
