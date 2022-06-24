McIlroy tied for the lead at Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy is tied for the lead after his opening round at the Travelers Championship on the US PGA Tour.

He shot an 8 under par 62 in Connecticut and shares top spot with JT Poston.

Seamus Power is 3 under par.

Padraig Harrington is level par after his opening round at the US Senior Open in Pennsylvania.

He is 4 shots behind joint leaders Jay Haas and Mark Hensby.

Darren Clarke is 3 over par.

In Gee Chun shot an 8 under 64 to take a 5 shot lead after round one of the Women's PGA Championship at Congressional in Maryland.

Stephanie Meadow is 1 over par with Leona Maguire 2 over.

Meanwhile, the LIV golf rebels, including Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter, are set to be banned from playing in next month's Scottish Open, as it's a jointly sanctioned event between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.