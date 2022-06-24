Advertisement
Sport

McIlroy tied for the lead at Travelers Championship

Jun 24, 2022 08:06 By radiokerrysport
McIlroy tied for the lead at Travelers Championship McIlroy tied for the lead at Travelers Championship
Share this article

Rory McIlroy is tied for the lead after his opening round at the Travelers Championship on the US PGA Tour.

He shot an 8 under par 62 in Connecticut and shares top spot with JT Poston.

Seamus Power is 3 under par.

Advertisement

Padraig Harrington is level par after his opening round at the US Senior Open in Pennsylvania.

He is 4 shots behind joint leaders Jay Haas and Mark Hensby.

Darren Clarke is 3 over par.

Advertisement

In Gee Chun shot an 8 under 64 to take a 5 shot lead after round one of the Women's PGA Championship at Congressional in Maryland.

Stephanie Meadow is 1 over par with Leona Maguire 2 over.

Meanwhile, the LIV golf rebels, including Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter, are set to be banned from playing in next month's Scottish Open, as it's a jointly sanctioned event between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus