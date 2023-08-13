McIlroy tied for sixth

Rory McIlroy is in a tie for sixth going into the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship on the PGA Tour in Memphis.
He is 9 under par, five shots behind the leader, American Lucas Glover.
Advertisement
Rory McIlroy is in a tie for sixth going into the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship on the PGA Tour in Memphis.
He is 9 under par, five shots behind the leader, American Lucas Glover.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus