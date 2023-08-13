Advertisement
McIlroy tied for sixth

Aug 13, 2023 12:18 By radiokerrysport
Rory McIlroy is in a tie for sixth going into the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship on the PGA Tour in Memphis.

He is 9 under par, five shots behind the leader, American Lucas Glover.

