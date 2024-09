Rory McIlroy is tied for second place entering the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

He is 15 under par, three shots behind leader Matteo Manassero of Italy.

Billy Horschel is alongside McIlroy and the trio tee off in the final group at 12.05.

Padraig Harrington begins his final round from 8 under par at 10.50.

While Shane Lowry and Tom McKibbin tee off together from 7 under par at half past ten.