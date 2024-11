Rory McIlroy is in a tie for second following his second round of the DP World Tour Championship.

He shot a 3-under-par round of 69 today to leave him 8-under all round and just one shot off the lead that's held by Frenchman Antoine Rozner.

Mcllroy will be crowned Race to Dubai champion if he's inside the top ten on Sunday.

Advertisement

Shane Lowry is six-under-par while Tom McKibbin heads into the weekend on three-under.