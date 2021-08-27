Advertisement
McIlroy tied for lead in Baltimore

Aug 27, 2021 07:08 By radiokerrysport
Rory McIlroy is tied for the lead after round one of the BMW Championship in Baltimore.

The County Down star shot an 8 under par 64 and shares top spot with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns.

Shane Lowry is back on 1 under.

