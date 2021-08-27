McIlroy tied for lead in Baltimore

Rory McIlroy is tied for the lead after round one of the BMW Championship in Baltimore.
The County Down star shot an 8 under par 64 and shares top spot with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns.
Shane Lowry is back on 1 under.
Advertisement
Rory McIlroy is tied for the lead after round one of the BMW Championship in Baltimore.
The County Down star shot an 8 under par 64 and shares top spot with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns.
Shane Lowry is back on 1 under.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus