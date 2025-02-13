McIlroy Says Needs To Unite

Rory McIlroy believes it's time for the golfing world to unite.

The PGA Tour says a meeting with American President Donald Trump moved them a step closer to a deal with the Saudi-backers of rival LIV Golf.

McIlroy - once among the biggest opponents to LIV - now says all the players are doing better since their arrival:

Elsewhere,

Golf's Genesis Invitational gets underway this evening -

McIlroy along with Seamus Power and Shane Lowry are among a strong field for the tournament, which was relocated from Los Angeles because of wildfires.

but 15-time major winner Tiger Woods won't be involved.

He's missing the event at Torrey Pines as he's "still processing" the recent death of his mother.

On the Ladies European Tour, Lauren Walsh has just began her first round of the Saudi Ladies Tournament in Riyadh.