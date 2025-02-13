Advertisement
Sport

McIlroy Says Needs To Unite

Feb 13, 2025 11:08 By radiokerrysport
McIlroy Says Needs To Unite
Share this article

Rory McIlroy believes it's time for the golfing world to unite.

The PGA Tour says a meeting with American President Donald Trump moved them a step closer to a deal with the Saudi-backers of rival LIV Golf.

McIlroy - once among the biggest opponents to LIV - now says all the players are doing better since their arrival:

Advertisement

Elsewhere,

Golf's Genesis Invitational gets underway this evening -

Advertisement

McIlroy along with Seamus Power and Shane Lowry are among a strong field for the tournament, which was relocated from Los Angeles because of wildfires.

but 15-time major winner Tiger Woods won't be involved.

He's missing the event at Torrey Pines as he's "still processing" the recent death of his mother.

Advertisement

On the Ladies European Tour, Lauren Walsh has just began her first round of the Saudi Ladies Tournament in Riyadh.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

DCU Sigerson Champions 2025
Advertisement
Rovers Back In Europe Tonight
Life Line For Celtic In Champions League
Advertisement

Recommended

96 Kerry residents to become Irish citizens at ceremonies in Dublin over next two days
Deadlines for Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) fast approaching
HIQA says it continues to closely monitor Camp's Ocean View nursing home
Kerry farmers urged to keep and feed poultry indoors following compulsory bird flu order
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus