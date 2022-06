Rory McIlroy says he'll savour his latest PGA Tour success.

The Holywood native finished with a final round of eight-under-par 62 to successfully defend the Canadian Open title last night,

McIlroy ended on 19-under - two shots clear of Tony Finau in second - and believes it was one of the best wins of his career

Shane Lowry finished on nine-under and in a tie for 10th.