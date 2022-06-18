Advertisement
McIlroy remains in US Open contention

Jun 18, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Rory McIlroy's one of four major golf winners who are in contention to win the US Open at the halfway stage.

He's among a group on 4-under-par, one shot behind The Open champion Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen - who are out in front.

Jon Rahm, who's defending his title, is also 4-under, while Masters winner Scottie Scheffler is a further shot back.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick is also well placed on 2-under.

Leona Maguire goes into the penultimate round of the Meijer Classic just outside the top-10.

The Cavan golfer is 7-under par, and seven shots off the lead of Jennifer Kupcho in Michigan.

