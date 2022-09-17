Advertisement
Sport

McIlroy remains in contention in Italy

Sep 17, 2022 18:09 By radiokerrynews
McIlroy remains in contention in Italy
Rory McIlroy's level par round of 71 today has left him just off the lead after the third-round of the Italian Open.

He sits on 9 under par, just one back from outright leader Matt Fitzpatrick of England.

Ireland's Matthew Mclean has booked his spot at next year's US Open and the Masters after winning the US Mid Amateur tournament this afternoon.

The Malone clubman edged compatriot Hugh Foley 2 and 1 to win at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

The victory secures McClean's entry into the two Majors in 2023.

