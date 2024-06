Rory McIlroy is well placed heading into the weekend at the US Open.

He’s 3-under par, despite a second round 72.

Shane Lowry shot a 71 to end the day on 5-over par to just make the cut.

Tom McKibben will also start the 3rd round at 5 over but Seamus Power's tournament is over.

Swede Ludvig Åberg is the outright leader on 5-under-par.