Rory McIlroy leads the final day of the Irish Open at Royal County Down.

The Northern Irishman leads by a shot on 6 under par as he gets his final round underway from just after 1pm this afternoon.

McIlroy is looking for his first ever win on home soil and his first win on the island of Ireland since 2016.

Shane Lowry has work to do after a poor third round on Saturday.