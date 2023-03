Rory McIlroy’s endured a tough start to the Players Championship, making the turn on 2-over par.

Shane Lowry and Seamus Power tee off either side of 6pm

Min Woo Lee is the course leader at Sawgrass on 5-under par.

Tom McKibbin is five off the lead on 2-under par following his opening round at the Magical Kenya Open.

John Catlin and Dylan Mostert are the joint clubhouse leaders in Nairobi on 7-under.

Gary Hurley carded a 1-over 72, while John Murphy shot an 8-over 79.