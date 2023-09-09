Advertisement
Sport

McIlroy moves into contention after day 3

Sep 9, 2023 16:55 By radiokerrynews
McIlroy moves into contention after day 3
Share this article

Rory McIlroy is 1 shot off the lead after his third round of the Irish Open at the K Club.

5 birdies on the back nine gave the former world number one a round of 66 today and leaves him on 11 under all round.

Germany's Hurly Long has taken the outright lead on 12 under par.

Advertisement

Elsewhere on the course, Shane Lowry is 9 under thru 16 holes.

In the clubhouse, Mark Power is 7 under par on his professional debut and Tom McKibben lies on 4 under after a 70 today.

A 71 for Conor Purcell left him on 3 under and Padraig Harrington is on 2 under par.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Auguste Rodin wins Irish Champion Stakes
Advertisement
Ireland cruise to Romania victory
Kerry FC issue statement in wake of alleged 'racial' remark
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí in Tralee investigate alleged racial incident at Kerry FC game
Kerry man wins silver at European Vintage Ploughing Championship
Taoiseach pays visit to Blasket Islands
Auguste Rodin wins Irish Champion Stakes
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus