McIlroy moves into contention after day 3

Rory McIlroy is 1 shot off the lead after his third round of the Irish Open at the K Club.

5 birdies on the back nine gave the former world number one a round of 66 today and leaves him on 11 under all round.

Germany's Hurly Long has taken the outright lead on 12 under par.

Elsewhere on the course, Shane Lowry is 9 under thru 16 holes.

In the clubhouse, Mark Power is 7 under par on his professional debut and Tom McKibben lies on 4 under after a 70 today.

A 71 for Conor Purcell left him on 3 under and Padraig Harrington is on 2 under par.