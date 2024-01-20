Advertisement
McIlroy moves into contention

Jan 20, 2024 14:20 By radiokerrysport
Rory McIlroy's fought his way back into contention at the Dubai Desert Classic title after a brilliant third round.

Starting the penultimate day 10 shots back from leader Cameron Young, he's reduced that to just two after a score of 63.

McIlroy's second on 12-under-par - but Young is still out in front.

English pair Tommy Fleetwood and Alex Fitzpatrick are 7-under.

Tom McKibben shot a 2 under 70 today to move to 4 under par and in a tie for 22nd.

Leona McGuire is starting her third round of the Tournament of Champions on the LPGA Tour 8 shots off the lead.

The Cavan woman is just teeing off from level par and in a tie for 23rd place.

Ayaka Furue leads the way on 8 under par.

